Aditya Narayan on father Udit Narayan’s advice of being doubly sure about marrying Shweta Agarwal: ‘He was just kidding’

Actor-singer Aditya Narayan is all set to tie the knot with girlfriend Shweta Agarwal soon and already has a few plans in place. Aditya has revealed that the couple would dance to his father Udit Narayan’s popular romantic song Pehla Nasha at their wedding.

On Wednesday, Aditya wrote in a post that he and Shweta will get married in December and that he is taking time off social media to prepare for the same. Later in the evening, pictures from their roka ceremony surfaced online and showed the couple with their parents.

However, in a recent interview, Udit had said that he was shocked when Aditya told him that he wishes to marry Shweta. Udit said that he advised him that ‘if something happens later, don’t blame the parents’. Now, in an interview to The Times of India, Aditya has said that his father was joking when he said that. “My father was just kidding when he said that I should be doubly sure. Obviously, if you are getting married, it is a responsibility that you are accepting, and he felt that I should be ready for it. People blew the entire comment out of proportion. I am the only son and my parents couldn’t have been happier that their son is getting married,” he said.

Aditya was earlier rumored to be getting married to singer Neha Kakkar but it turned out to be a marketing ploy to up their show Indian Idol’s ratings. However, Udit had then been very supportive of the union. “Both of them (Aditya-Neha) are also pairing up, but the rest is unknown to me. All this news is going on TV, but if they get married, I would love to see a female singer joining my family,” he had told DNA in an interview.

Aditya said he is excited to marry his soulmate. “We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. We are both extremely private people & believe that it’s best to keep one’s private life, well, private.Taking a break from social media for shaadi prep. See you in December. PS. I told you we will meet one day,” he captioned his Instagram post on Wednesday.

