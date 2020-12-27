Aditya Narayan returns to Indian Idol 12 set, jokes about special glow after honeymoon. See Neha Kakkar’s comment

Aditya Narayan returned to shoot for Indian Idol 12, which he is hosting, after a short honeymoon in Kashmir with his wife Shweta Agarwal. He took to Instagram to share a picture from the set and joked about having a special glow after the quick romantic getaway.

“Honeymoon ke baad ladka kuch zyada hi chamak raha hai (The boy is glowing a little extra after the honeymoon)! Watch #IndianIdol tonight at 8 pm only on @sonytvofficial. Styled by wifey @itsme_shwetaagarwal,” he wrote in his caption, crediting his wife for his look.

Neha Kakkar, who is one of the judges of Indian Idol 12, was curious to know about Aditya’s wife. “And Shweta?,” she asked in the comments section, along with heart-eyes and angel emojis.

Fans of ‘Shwetya’, as Aditya and Shweta are lovingly called, also showered love on his post. “Kya baat hai... matlab honeymoon successful (Wow, that means you had a good honeymoon). looking fire!!!!,” one wrote. “You looking so hot aadi,” another commented. “Boht zyada hi chamak rahe ho Narayan Saab (You are glowing a lot, Narayan sir),” a third fan wrote.

Earlier, on Indian Idol 12, Aditya had joked about Neha being jealous and snubbing his wedding invite. “Woh jinhe maine apni shaadi pe bulaya to have roti mein lapet ke shakkar, par meri khushi jo apni aankhon se nahi dekhna chahti thi, jalkukdi judge Neha Kakkar (I invited her to my wedding but she did not want to witness my happiness with her own eyes, the jealous judge Neha Kakkar),” he had said. She had responded by asking him why he did not attend her wedding with Rohanpreet Singh in October.

Aditya was in a relationship with Shweta for a decade before they got married at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, it was an intimate ceremony, attended only by family members and close friends.

