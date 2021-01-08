Aditya Narayan reveals Shweta Agarwal rejected him multiple times, his mother Deepa played Cupid. Watch

Host Aditya Narayan was joined by wife Shweta Agarwal and his parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha, in a ‘family special’ episode of singing reality show Indian Idol 12. Aditya and Shweta, who were in a relationship for a decade before they tied the knot last month, spilled the beans about their love story.

Shweta, who met Aditya while shooting for their debut film Shaapit (2010), revealed in a promo of the show that he tried very hard to woo her. “Shuru shuru mein jab hum mile, inhone sahi bola hai, inhone bohot mehnat ki hai (In the beginning, he rightly said that he worked very hard). For one year, we were just okay friends,” she said.

Aditya said that it was ‘love at first sight’ for him and he knew very early on that Shweta was the one for him. “I didn’t want to supersede what was going on aur mujhe uss moment mein rehna tha lekin kahin na kahin andar ek awaaz aa gayi thi ki, ‘Boss, yeh hi hai. Samajh jao, jitna jaldi samjho, aapke liye achcha hai’ (and I wanted to live the moment but somewhere, there was a voice within me that said, ‘She is the one. The sooner you understand it, the better it is for you’),” he said.

It was Aditya’s mother Deepa who played Cupid for him and Shweta. He said, “Shuruwat mein inhone mujhe bohot pyaar se, bohot vinamrata se kai baar reject kiya. In fact, mujhe thanks bolna chahiye mumma ko. Ek din mummy ne bola, ‘Agli baar jab tum Shweta ko milo, tum phone kar dena mujhe’ (In the beginning, she politely rejected me many times. I should thank my mother for bringing us together. My mother told me to give her a call the next time I meet Shweta).” Deepa then convinced Shweta to go out on a date with Aditya.

Aditya and Shweta got married at the ISKCON temple in the Juhu suburb of Mumbai on December 1. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic, the wedding was attended only by family members and close friends. They enjoyed a short honeymoon in Kashmir before he had to return to shoot for Indian Idol 12.

