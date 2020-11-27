Aditya Narayan to marry girlfriend Shweta Aggarwal at a temple on Dec 1: ‘It will be a very simple wedding with 50 people’

TV host and singer Aditya Narayan will marry actor Shweta Aggarwal in a simple wedding at a temple. It is scheduled for December 1. He also spoke about the nature of their relationship.

It was only in October this year that Aditya had revealed that Shweta and he were set to get married. The two first met on the sets of their film, Shaapit in 2010. He has said then that the wedding was expected to take place sometime in November or December.

Speaking to Spotboye, Aditya said that they have opted for a temple wedding with just 50 people in attendance. He was quoted as saying: “We’re getting married on 1 December. Because of Covid-19, we can invite only close family and friends, since Maharashtra does not allow more than 50 guests at a wedding. It will be a very simple temple wedding and a small reception after that. Can’t call too many guests because of Covid. It will mostly be a family affair with a few friends from the film television and music fraternity whom I must invite.”

Aditya is obviously excited about the new phase of his life that is about to begin. Though, he added that they have dated for 10 long years. “It’s an entirely new chapter in my life. I am looking forward to my life with Shweta. We’ve known each for 12 years and we’ve been dating for 10 years. In a way we complete the puzzle of life by being the missing jigsaw pieces... that’s what people say. A lot of emotions churning within me. We know each other as boyfriend-girlfriend, but people say things change after marriage. So let’s see.”

In an interview to Times of India earlier this year, he had revealed how it all began. He had said: “I met Shweta on the sets of Shaapit and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be ‘just friends’ because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers. Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her.”

In February this year, there was a lot of speculation about Aditya and singer Neha Kakkar tying the knot. The two were working together on Indian Idol 11, he as the reality TV music show’s host and she as one of the judges. It later turned out to be a publicity gimmick.

In late October, Neha married Rohanpreet Singh, one of the contestants on another reality TV show called Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where Bigg Boss 13 stars Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra were to find suitors for themselves. Rohanpreet was one of the suitors for Shehnaaz.

