Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / After my father passed away, it took me five years to come back to being me, says Urvashi Dholakia

After my father passed away, it took me five years to come back to being me, says Urvashi Dholakia

Actor Urvashi Dholakia talks about the low phase in her life after her dad passes away and the highs when she saw Komolika memes going viral online

Updated: Sep 06, 2020 16:24 IST

By Kavita Awaasthi, Mumbai

Urvashi says she will always have gratitude for all the love she gets from her fans

During the lockdown, while celebrities were making news for all sorts of reasons, actor Urvashi Dholakia made news for an unexpected reason. A number of memes about the Komolika, a character played by her flooded the internet and went viral. She was surprised to see the memes and felt “a moment of pride”, and thought maybe she had done something right. She says, “Back then, when I played Komolika, it was popular without social media and today, I can only express my gratitude that people still remember the character and me. Initially, there were a few but soon there were a number of memes. I am thankful for all the love. I remember, when the show aired, there were people who loved the look and many felt it was over-the-top and garish. Today, it is a fashion statement. I have seen three layered eyeliners on the ramp in international shows.”

 

Having worked in the industry for over 25 years, Dholakia has seen a number of ups and downs. She admits that every industry has all kinds of people and one should remain strong and keep working. “Main haar ke baaithne walaon mein se nahin hoon. I remember, after my father passed away, it took me five years to come back to being me. Certain incidents in life change you and your perspective. I was not myself for a long time and even refused a lot of work. I didn’t realize what was happening to me and to adapting to things in my life. I had to work on myself. I believe that life is a circle and we all have ups and downs. It is an ongoing process and one has to focus on what is important. I always have gratitude for all the love from my fans. I am a blessed soul and things have always worked out for me,” she shares.

 



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Small positive growth may not be ruled out in FY21, says ex-RBI governor Rangarajan
Sep 06, 2020 16:29 IST
India must hold Facebook accountable
Sep 06, 2020 10:27 IST
IPL 2020 Full Schedule: Mumbai Indians to take on CSK in opener
Sep 06, 2020 17:12 IST
India calls China’s bluff in Chushul
Sep 06, 2020 14:02 IST

latest news

1 killed, several hurt in weekend Birmingham brawl; foreign secy rules out terrorism link
Sep 06, 2020 17:26 IST
Prakash takes charge as Pimpri-Chinchwad police chief
Sep 06, 2020 17:22 IST
Selfish, deceitful people do not reach positions of power at workplace
Sep 06, 2020 17:21 IST
Here’s how airlines can attract passengers again
Sep 06, 2020 17:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.