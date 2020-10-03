Ahead of Bigg Boss 14, couples who found love inside the house: From Prince-Yuvika to Asim-Himanshi, where are they now

One of the chief attractions of Bigg Boss 13 was the budding romance between three pairs - Sidharth Shukla-Shenaaz Gill, Asim Riaz-HImanshi Khurana and Mahira Sharma-Paras Chhabra.

On October 3, the all new season of Bigg Boss will begin. While fights, arguments and even fisticuffs have been seen inside the Bigg Boss house, what is also true is that love and romance have blossomed over the years. During Bigg Boss 13, as many as three potential pairs emerged. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a crackling chemistry. While Shehnaaz has never hidden her feelings for him, Sidharth has always seen her as a friend. They even appeared in a music video, Bhula Dunga, together, which was a major hit on YouTube. For their passionate fans, they were already a couple and were given the moniker, Sidnaaz.

Another much-loved pair in the house was that of model Asim Riaz and actor Himanshi Khurana. The two obviously enjoyed great comfort level and that was evidently visible to the world. The two ex-contestants appeared music videos - Dil Ko Maine Di Kasam and Kalla Sohna Nai – to name some. A third pair became a darling of audiences - Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra. While is hard to miss the look in their eyes, the duo has always maintained that they are good friends. Pariha, as their fans lovingly call them, celebrate birthdays together and have also appeared in music albums such as Soniyaa, Baarish and Ring.

Historically speaking, Bigg Boss has many such lovebirds emerge. Some made it to the altar but a majority of them could not sustain the momentum once they stepped out into the real world. Ahead of Bigg Boss 14, here’s a look at who made it and who couldn’t.

Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary

How it began: Reality show star Prince Narula, who participated in Bigg Boss 9, was a popular contestant, cordial with everybody. He tried to woo Nora Fatehi, but failed. Eventually, Prince fell for Yuvika. The proposal was quite romantically executed -- with a heart-shaped roti that he made himself inside the house.

Marital status: After the show, Yuvika and Prince got married.

Where are they now? Prince and Yuvika participated on the dance reality show Nach Baliye 9 in which they appeared together as a couple. The couple is happily married.

Kishwer Merchant-Suyyash Rai

How it began: As Bigg Boss 9 contestants, they announced their relationship in the house but they had met earlier in 2011.

Marital status: They got married soon after leaving the Bigg Boss 9 house.

Where are they now? It is happily ever after for the couple, who continue to enjoy life together as a couple.

Kushal Tandon - Gauahar Khan

How it began: Kushal and Gauahar began dating inside the Bigg Boss house during Bigg Boss season 7. After initial fights and banter, they soon got close. They were one of the strongest couples seen on the show.

Marital status: The two did not get married.

Where are they now? Months after their Bigg Boss stint, Gauahar and Kushal announced their break up. Religious belief was one of the reasons for their break-up. In the recent past, there has been a fair bit of speculation about Kushal’s special relationship with actor Mrunal Thakur. He had also shared a picture with her calling her a ‘soulmate’. However, he later clarified with an Instagram post that she was not his lover but his bestie. Gauahar is reportedly dating social media influencer Zaid Darbar, son of music composer Ismail Darbar.

Rahul Mahajan - Payal Rohatgi

How it began: It was during the season 2 that Rahul Mahajan and model and actor Payal Rohatgi grew fond of each other. They were once seen getting intimate and playful in the pool during a task.

Marital status: Rahul has married thrice, Payal is engaged.

Where are they now? After Bigg Boss, Rahul appeared on reality show and married Dimply Ganguly. They divorced after Dimpy accused him of domestic violence. In 2018, Rahul married Kazakhstan model Natalya Ilina. Payal, who has dated wrestler Sangram Singh for a long time, is engaged to him.

Veena Malik - Ashmit Patel

How it began: Bigg Boss 4 saw Pakistani actor Veena and Ashmit Patel get really close. The Pakistani actor made sure she stayed on top of things - she shared some extremely intimate moments with Ashmit. Show host Salman had to remind them that it was a family show and they should keep the intimacy to a minimum.

Marital status: Veena and Ashmit broke up soon after

Where are they now? Veena married businessman Asad Bashir Khan Khattak in 2013 but ended it in 2017. They share two children together. Ashmit, who second runner-up of Bigg Boss 4, dated and later got engaged in 2017 to model Maheck Chahal. She was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 5. However, in January 2019, they called off their engagement.

Tanishaa Mukherji - Armaan Kohli

How it began: After a few fights, Tannisha and Armaan confessed their love for each other inside Bigg Boss 7 house. However rumours claimed Tannisha’s family was not happy with the relationship.

Marital status: They broke up soon after exiting the show.

Karisma Tanna - Upen Patel

How it began: Karishma’s friendship with Upen grew into a full-fledged relationship, forcing her to break up with her boyfriend while inside the Bigg Boss 8 house.

Marital status: Karishma and Upen got engaged soon after they left the show.

Where are they now? The relationship did not last long and they soon called off the engagement.

Ssara Khan - Ali Merchant

How it began: During Bigg Boss 4, Ssara and Ali got close and decided to marry. They got married on the show after Ali entered the Bigg Boss house for the wedding.

Marital status: They married in 2010, only to split two months after their exit from the show.

Where are they now?: After their exit and separation, Ali claimed the wedding was a publicity stunt and both actors were reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh for the drama.

Gautam Gulati-Diandra Soares

How it began: Bigg Boss 9 saw contestants Gautam Gultai and model Diandra Soares share a kiss which immediately went viral. However Gautam never accepted the relationship.

Marital status: They did not marry.

Where are they now? Soon after winning Bigg Boss 9, Gautam clearly stated that he had no intentions of getting together with Diandra. “Yes, during the show there was an attraction between me and Diandra, and we even kissed but then this is not a practical relationship... I’ve never shied away from speaking the truth so the truth is, this relationship is not possible. I’m much younger to her, and above all, I’ll never do something that my family doesn’t approve of,” Gautam had told Hindustan Times.

Bandgi Kalra-Puneesh Sharma

How it began: While Bigg Boss 11 was known for its fiery female contestants - Hina Khan and winner Shilpa Shinde - the romance on the show was between Bandgi and Puneesh. The two indulged in intimacy to the extent that host Salman even ‘urged’ the channel to stop airing their “cosy moments”.

Marital status: They are yet to announce a wedding.

Where are they now? Bandgi and Puneesh are still dating. Puneesh’s Instagram is a testimony of their time spent together.

