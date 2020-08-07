Sections
Home / TV / Aishwarya Sakhuja: I feel our mental health should come under insurance, it’s a serious concern affecting a lot of us

Aishwarya Sakhuja: I feel our mental health should come under insurance, it’s a serious concern affecting a lot of us

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja says social media is also an addiction and people are under the impression that they are connected through social media but actually that personal touch is gone.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 19:25 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Aishwarya Sakhuja is presently shooting for her TV show Yeh Hai Chahatein.

Unlike many who consider social media a boon in difficult times like these, Aishwarya Sakhuja is more concerned about its dire sides. Calling it “social media siyappa”, the actor shares the expectation to make life look “perfect and rosy” and happy on various platforms, is taking the focus away from reality.

“We go through both good and bad times. I understand one doesn’t want to highlight unhappy times, but at least don’t make things look perfect. That’s unreal. Social media is also an addiction. People are under the impression that they’re connected through social media but actually personal touch is gone. Rather than liking a post or a photo, why not make the effort and call someone,” she says adding that times like these demands that all the more.

Given that people don’t really know much about what’s happening in each other’s lives, is also affecting their mental health, leading to loneliness and depression. And that’s happening even more during this crisis with people losing their jobs, being scared to step out given the virus scare.

 



“I feel our mental health should come under insurance. It’s a serious concern affecting a lot of us. Also, there are stigmas attached to it. People are judged if they’re suffering from depression, visiting therapist for help,” she adds.

Sakhuja shares going through similar phases in life when she was diagnosed with diabetes, tuberculosis and facial paralysis. Since that experience, her patience level has reduced.

“The biggest facade is that in this industry, everyone is living a perfect life. We also go through difficulties. I believe in speaking my mind, there’s no point in hiding the truth. My father and even Rohit [Nag; husband] would tell me to not be outspoken about my personal life because people would misunderstand me more than understanding the real situation,” she opines.

Praising actors such as Deepika Padukone, Swara Bhasker for being vocal about their battle with depression, Sakhuja says, “Life is too short to waste time thinking what people would say. Instead, let’s stay in touch, be considerate to each other. Staying strong and happy is important. You can’t avoid problems but don’t let them affect you either. So, talk about your feelings openly without the fear of getting judged.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Get your game on with the Galaxy Note20 series, powered by Exynos 990
Aug 07, 2020 20:03 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary: Sushant proved TV stars have audiences in theatres
Aug 07, 2020 20:04 IST
GATE 2021 information brochure released at gate.iitb.ac.in, application process begins on September 14
Aug 07, 2020 19:55 IST
Noida: Covid-19 tally rises to 5,806, active cases 906
Aug 07, 2020 19:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.