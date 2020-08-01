Sections
Akkineni Nagarjuna begins shooting for Bigg Boss Telugu 4, shares pics

Akkineni Nagarjuna begins shooting for Bigg Boss Telugu 4, shares pics

In the pictures, Nagarjuna is seen wearing a suit and donning the greasepaint for the shoot of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Updated: Aug 01, 2020 15:45 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times Chennai

Akkineni Nagarjuna will host the next season of Bigg Boss Telugu.

Actor Akkineni Nagarjuna on Saturday teased with pictures from the sets of the fourth edition of reality show Bigg Boss Telugu. Nagarjuna took to Twitter to make the announcement. The update has come at a time when rumours made the rounds that the show has been cancelled for its fourth season.

“Back on the floor with lights, camera, action. What a wow. Wow,” Nagarjuna tweeted. He also shared a couple of pictures from the sets.

 

In the pictures, Nagarjuna is seen wearing a suit and donning the greasepaint for the shoot. In May, a Cinema Express report confirmed that the show will go on the floors from August.



“Bigg Boss Telugu will kick-start the proceedings by the end of July or the first week of August. There is a delay in production due to the suspension of shootings, but the show is not cancelled. We wanted to commence the shoot in June after shortlisting the contestants in May, but now, we have rescheduled it to June/July,” a source from the production was quoted in the report.

Nagarjuna returns as the host of the show for the second consecutive time. The first and second seasons of the show were hosted by actor Jr NTR and Nani, respectively.

On the career front, Nagarjuna has two projects in his kitty. In his upcoming film Wild Dog, he will be seen playing an NIA officer. Wild Dog, which will be directed by Abishor Solomon, will see Nagarjuna play a cop with no mercy and rules.

Nagarjuna also has a yet-untitled Telugu action-thriller with director Praveen Sattaru in the offing. The project was just announced a few days ago.

