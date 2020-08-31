Akshay Kumar drinks ‘elephant poop tea’, goes on mad adventure with Bear Grylls in Into The Wild. Watch teaser

Akshay Kumar will feature in an episode of Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild.

A new teaser of the episode of Bear Grylls’ Into The Wild featuring Akshay Kumar is out. The special episode promises the ‘daredevil duo’ on a ‘mad adventure’ in the jungle. The short video begins with Bear introducing Akshay as the ‘legend’ famed for his action films. “I am a reel hero, he is a real hero,” the actor then says.

Bear and Akshay are seen roughing it out in the jungle and navigating crocodile-infested waters. At one point, the actor sips on ‘elephant poop tea’.

Sharing the teaser on his Instagram page, Akshay wrote, “I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day! @discoverychannelin @discoveryplusindia.”

The episode will premiere on Discovery+ on September 11 and air on Discovery Channel on September 14. It was reportedly shot earlier this year at Mysuru’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

Currently, Akshay is in the UK, shooting for his upcoming spy thriller titled Bell Bottom. It was rumoured to be the remake of a Kannada film but he denied it and said, “Bell Bottom is not a remake of any film, it is an original screenplay inspired by true events.” The film also features Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta.

Earlier this month, Akshay shared a video to announce that Bell Bottom had begun shooting. “Lights, Camera, Mask On and Action. Following all the new norms and filming on for #BellBottom! It’s a difficult time but work has to go on. Need your love and luck,” he captioned his Instagram post. The video showed him holding a clapboard in one hand and putting a mask on his face with the other.

Bell Bottom, set in the 1980s, is said to be about one of India’s forgotten heroes. Directed by Ranjit M Tewari and written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh, the film is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

