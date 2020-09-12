Akshay Kumar revisits old life as waiter on Into The Wild with Bear Grylls: ‘I have lots of money. But that life is something different’

Actor Akshay Kumar is the latest Indian celebrity to make an appearance on adventure reality show Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. On the show, Akshay shared a lot of fond memories with Bear, including his time as a waiter in Thailand and the first paycheck he earned as a model.

Talking to the host, as they made their way through the jungles of Karnataka’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve, Akshay said that he liked his life as a waiter for the freedom it brought him. The actor mentioned how he once got a kiss on his cheek from a woman as tip. “I know I have lots of money. But that life is something different. I had so much of freedom,” he said on the show.

Akshay also got personalised messages from his wife Twinkle Khanna and colleagues Katrina Kaif and Suniel Shetty. All of them shared words of support for Akshay.

Sipping boiled elephant poop tea and zip-lining over a crocodile-infested lakes, the actor also told Bear about the time he made a switch to modelling from being a martial arts teacher. On the suggestion of a student’s father, Akshay decided to go for a modelling shoot and earned a big, fat paycheck of Rs 21,000 for two hours’ work. “I said this is brilliant. I thought, the whole month I struggle and teach people and get Rs 5000,” he said.

Akshay, who was learning the technique of climbing a rope ladder at the extraction point, got bruised and said that he has never attempted the skill before in his life. “I’ve never climbed this. I’ve climbed a lot of ladders, but never one foot ahead, one foot behind. This is going to be the first time I’m going to try doing this,” he said.

Also read: From being asked to serve food to Ayushmann Khurrana to getting groped at 12, Tahira Kashyap opens up on need to smash patriarchy

After he landed on the bridge he exclaimed in enjoyment and termed the moment as a memento. “The climb was very good. Really enjoyed myself. Learned something new, how to climb. One foot ahead, one foot behind, that’s something new which I learned. And here it is, a memento,” he said.

Earlier guests on the show include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil superstar Rajinikanth.

Follow @htshowbiz for more