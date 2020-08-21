Sections
Home / TV / Akshay Kumar’s episode of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild to premiere on Sept 11. Watch teaser

Akshay Kumar’s episode of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild to premiere on Sept 11. Watch teaser

Akshay Kumar’s special episode of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild will premiere on September 11. Watch a teaser here.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 12:09 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Akshay Kumar will appear on Bear Grylls’ show.

The special episode of Bear Grylls’ Into the Wild, featuring actor Akshay Kumar as a guest, will premiere on September 11 on Discovery+, the actor has announced. Recently, the British TV host has featured everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to actor Rajinikanth on the adventure show.

“You thinking I mad… but mad only going into the wild,” Akshay wrote on Twitter, sharing a teaser for the episode, which sees the actor and the host in a jungle environment, swinging towards each other on ropes.

 

The actor reportedly shot for the episode earlier this year at Mysuru’s Bandipur Tiger Reserve. A Bollywood Hungama report quoted a source as saying, “Akshay Kumar makes for an ideal guest on Man Vs Wild. He’s agile, energetic and quite fit as we all know. He can easily roam around in the difficult terrain of the forest and make for great company with Bear Grylls. Akshay hopes to learn the survival techniques from Bear. The British adventurer too hopes to imbibe some of his admirable qualities. We assure it’ll be an episode to watch out for!”



Among the celebrities that have featured on the show are actors Kate Winslet and Julia Roberts, tennis player Roger Federer, basketball star Michael Jordan and President Barack Obama.

Akshay is currently in the UK, where he has commenced the shoot of his upcoming spy film, Bell Bottom, which also stars Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta. The actor’s next release will be Laxxmi Bomb, slated to debut on streaming service Disney+ Hotstar.

