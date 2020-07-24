Ali Fazal reunites with Mirzapur team, kicks off final work on the new season. See pic

Amazon Prime has restarted work on the second season of Mirzapur; which was scheduled to arrive this year. Actor Ali Fazal and other members of the cast shared photos on their social media, announcing the restart of their dubbing sessions.

Working remotely all through the lockdown, this is the first time the cast reunited in full strength for the dub session. Besides key members of the cast including Shweta Tripathi Sharma, the actors were also joined by people from the production team. The actors ensured that they practised social distancing throughout the session and were seen wearing masks in their selfie.

Speaking about it, Ali said, “We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown so we picked up mid-way. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back so it took us some time getting back into the groove. Each actor usually comes individually but the one time we met was when our times clashed. The studios are on point about their hygiene so it allows one artist at a time. So we walked into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given from the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job.”

One of the platform’s most loved shows, the actor says that the pressure is now building. “We were always the underdogs and there was always immense love from the audience. But now the show is considerably delayed because of the circumstances posed by the pandemic. Through the lockdown, fans have been after us. We can feel the eyes on us and I hope the audience is a little generous. Such great content has come out in the last one year that I will be very proud of being part of Amazon’s legacy.”

