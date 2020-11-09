Sections
Home / TV / Ali Fazal reveals playing Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur 2 cost him ‘months of physiotherapy’

Ali Fazal reveals playing Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur 2 cost him ‘months of physiotherapy’

Ali Fazal shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the sets of Mirzapur 2 and revealed that using a walking stick in the show ‘cost (him) months of physiotherapy in the wrist’ but was ‘worth every moment’.

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 11:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ali Fazal plays Guddu Pandit in Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur.

Ali Fazal shared a candid picture from the sets of Mirzapur 2, in which he is seen with a walking stick. He revealed that using the stick ‘cost (him) months of physiotherapy in the wrist’ but he has no regrets as the show was worth it. He also shared some musings, from the weather in Mumbai to world politics.

“That stick work cost me months of physiotherapy in the wrist. But worth every moment .. #mood in other news - looking towards interesting times. Bombay is already getting cold. Fascism maybe on its way out from the planet. Love to all @PrimeVideoIN #mirzapur2 #mirzapur,” the actor wrote.

 

Ali, who plays Guddu Pandit in the Amazon Prime Video series, was seen using a walking stick in the show after being shot in the leg. In this season, he was seen in a vengeful avatar, as he returned to avenge the deaths of his wife Sweety (Shriya Pilgaonkar) and brother Bablu (Vikrant Massey).

Recently, Ali revealed that he almost turned Mirzapur down because he was not offered the character of Guddu, to which he was immediately drawn when he read the script. “I was stuck on Guddu. I was offered another part initially. I think it was Munna’s part, which Divyenndu has done. At that time, I was so invested in Guddu because I felt like there was so much I could bring to it,” he told Filmfare.

“I really like parts that are unpredictable to me. If I can figure out the entire journey in my head, then it’s no fun. There won’t be any team work because I am not the only person. So I made an excuse. I said I don’t have dates, something has come up. So I left. Then I got a call back later saying that we want to see, let’s try this,” he added.

