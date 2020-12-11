Ali Fazal slams a food delivery chain for tasteless ad using Mirzapur ‘insinuations’: ‘Remove the hashtag if not your creative skills’

Actor Ali Fazal has slammed a food delivery chain for misusing a hastag of his popular show, Mirzapur 2. The tweet also tweaked a dialogue from the series. For the ad, the food chain used a picture of Kulbhushan Kharbanda who played the role of Bauji in the series.

The food chain wrote alongside a still of Kulbhushan as Bauji. “Pyare Bauji, Aap ke liye Jee Hukum Ka special Mutton Laal Maans Bhija Rahe hai, bas hamare delivery boy se maalish na karwaaye (Dear bauji! We are sending special red meat for you, please avoid getting a massage from our delivery boy),” it read. Jee Hukum is a delivery-only restaurant in Andheri, Mumbai.

The accompanying tweet said, “Maalish ho to bina bahu ke haath ki aur mutton ho to bus Jee Hukum ke restaurant ki: bauji (Bauji says massage is best when it is daughter-in-law doing it and mutton only from Jee Hukum restaurant).” Kulbhushan essays the role of an old man who exploits his daughter-in-law (Rasika Dugal).

Responding to the ad, Ali tweeted, “Thats the most lame advertisement i have come across. You all sound like tharkees, tryna sell Mutton using insinuations. Aur humko tag karke galti kiye. I’d suggest you remove the hashtag if not your creative skills. @RasikaDugal.”

Ali wrapped up shooting a project earlier this week and posted a picture on Instagram. He captioned it as, “And its a wrap!!! Short sweet little surprise for next year. Onto the last few days of this month. Will take you on head on coco!! Aaja... bete. Birthday month for a lot of my loved ones. I may not wish ypu on those days, but i keep my promises on all your days!! Got you.”

Ali has been doing remarkable work, not just in India but also abroad. About getting opportunities to work with some of the best artists in the industry, even in Hollywood films, Ali recently told Hindustan Times, “Indian cinema is not all Bollywood and that’s a barrier that’s been hard to break. I am so indebted to the incredible work of Irrfan bhai, Om sa’ab, Saeed Jaffrey, Shashi Kapoor who have strived to secure better roles and created better opportunities for us. A lead part in roles has been possible for me because of their contribution and bravery.”

Also read: Marvel debuts ‘glorious’ first trailer for Loki, brings back Tom Hiddleston

Ali was last seen in Mirzapur 2, the second season of his crime thriller series. As per Amazon Prime Video, the second season of Mirzapur was “watched in over 180 countries within seven days of its release on the service.” Amazon recently announced that its original series Mirzapur has been renewed for season three. Ali will be seen alongside Pankaj Tripathi and Divyendu Sharma in the series.

Follow @htshowbiz for more