Amazon Prime announces new Indian original series Bandish Bandits, featuring soundtrack by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy

Bandish Bandits, a new musical drama series, will be the digital debut of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 16:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Bandish Bandits will be released on August 4.

Amazon Prime Video on Monday announced its romantic musical drama, Bandish Bandits, which will be available to stream from 4 August, 2020. Produced and created by Amritpal Singh Bindra (Band Baaja Baaraat) and directed by Anand Tiwari (Love Per Square Foot), the series follows the love story of two young performers from very different musical backgrounds.

The 10-part series star Ritwik Bhowmik (Dhuusar) as Hindustani classical performer, Radhe, and Shreya Chaudhry (Dear Maya) as popstar Tamanna, alongside veteran actors including Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha and Rajesh Tailang . Bandish Bandits also features an original soundtrack, composed by the legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, who make their digital debut with the show.

 

“Bandish Bandits has been a true labour of love and we’re pleased to be bringing it to a dynamic, global service like Prime Video, which champions unique original content from around the world,” said Amritpal Singh Bindra in a statement. “While elements of the show are rooted firmly in Indian tradition and values, this is without doubt a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience.”



“Bandish Bandits is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar,” said Anand Tiwari. “While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real. I am beyond excited to bring this incredible tale of romance, beautifully told through the musical genius of composers Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.”

