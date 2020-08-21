Sections
Home / TV / Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur season 2. Watch video dedicated to its fans

Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur season 2. Watch video dedicated to its fans

Amazon Prime has shared a video dedicated to the fans of their show Mirzapur and how they keep asking for the second season.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:16 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Ali Fazal will be seen in Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2.

Mirzapur fans, it is time to rejoice! Online video streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced a part two of the crime-thriller series, after nearly two years.

The first season of the widely appreciated show ended on such a note that left its legion of followers bombarding social media sites with the question “When is Mirzapur season 2 releasing”?

 

The streaming platform’s official Twitter page shared a video -- an ode to fans of the web series --where they indicated the coming of the second -instalment. However, the dates of streaming have not been officially announced.



The 59-second long video comprised snippets from season 1, stills and videos from fan events, and comments of fans asking about season 2. The video concludes by saying “Jaldi milenge, bhot hua intezaar”.

Since the hint of the second installment, a hashtag of Mirzapur2 is seen on trending on Twitter, with scores of people retweeing the video, and sharing their excitement.

Also read: ‘Akshay Kumar told me not to become a producer, said you will become a struggler from a star’: Mika Singh

Mirzapur is a crime thriller web series on Amazon Prime Video, and was first streamed in 2018. Primarily based and shot in Mirzapur, the story revolves around drugs, guns, mafia dons, and a game of power.

It boasts an ensemble cast with actors Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vikrant Massey, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rasika Dugal, Harshita Gaur, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur Season 2
Aug 21, 2020 21:16 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece pens emotional note for her ‘Gulshan mama’
Aug 21, 2020 21:15 IST
Puri questions Kerala govt’s stance on airport privatisation, asks why they bid for it earlier
Aug 21, 2020 21:11 IST
Khel Ratna will motivate me to strive for bigger feats: Rani Rampal
Aug 21, 2020 21:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.