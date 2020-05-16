Amazon slashes budgets of Mirzapur, Made in Heaven, Family Man amid lockdown: report

Top streaming services are reworking budgets on their upcoming shows, because of the severe economic impact of the coronavirus lockdown. According to journalist Rajeev Masand, both Netflix and Amazon Prime are slashing budgets on shows commission months ago.

According to Masand, creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK have agreed to a revised budget for the second season of their Amazon show, The Family Man, which was already shot before the lockdown. The creators and their crew will take a salary cut, which could mean a smaller profit for them.

Also read: Paatal Lok review: Anushka Sharma’s show is Amazon’s black-hearted yet brave answer to Sacred Games

The makers of Mirzapur, whose second season was also already shot before the lockdown, have agreed to similar deals. Meanwhile, Made in Heaven creators Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti will likely reduce the number of episodes in the show’s second season, so as not to compromise on its quality. They, too, have been asked to make budget cuts on the show, which was reportedly supposed to film portions in Italy ahead of the lockdown.

Zoya had recently shared a picture of a season two script for an episode of Made in Heaven, implying that she is still in the process of writing it.

During this time, Amazon has also announced seven film debuts on its platform. These include the Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo, Vidya Balan-starrer Shakuntala Devi, and five other regional language films. The streaming service on Friday premiered the first season of Paatal Lok, produced by Anushka Sharma and starring Jaideep Ahlawat, to positive reviews.

Follow @htshowbiz for more