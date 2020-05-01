Amid lockdown, Vijayendra Kumeria’s 4-year-old daughter is ready to donate her piggy bank!

The Covid-19 crisis has brought out people’s compassionate side in many ways, and even children are not far behind. Actor Vijayendra Kumeria’s four-year-old daughter Kimaya understands why no one should step out of their houses and is also ready to donate savings in her piggy bank to those in need.

A proud father, Kumar tells us, “We had explained about the virus to her in a very simple language. The fact that it attacks whoever steps out, is the reason why she has stopped being fussy about going out to the park to play with her friends. She now knows our Prime Minister as ‘Modi ji’ and tells everyone to listen to him.”

Kumeria even told his little one about the need for everyone to help others, and that many of her friends were giving away their toys to those who can’t buy them.

“While she disagreed to share her toys,” Kumeria continues, “she thought for a few seconds and said ‘Dada, I can give my piggy bank. They can buy toys and food with the money.”

The 33-year-old actor, known for shows such as Udaan and Naagin, really values this time he’s getting to spend with his daughter as tight work schedules ensured he saw her only for a few minutes in the morning and evening.

“I would regret not being able to give her enough time. Now I’m doing that, playing with her and teaching her lessons,” adds Kumeria, who’s also indulging in painting and cooking. He’s even worried about his parents, who usually stay with them, but had to go to Ahmedabad for some work and could not return as the lockdown was suddenly imposed.

Meanwhile, Kumeria, who also runs a production house and continues to pay his staff their salary amid the lockdown, is penning concepts for new shows.

Talking about the first show, he says, “It’s a 20-episode series, and we’re looking forward to the audiences’ reaction. I’m also developing a few concepts that we’ll start pitching once things get normal.”

There’s also one thought that comes to his mind often. “I don’t think we’ll get this time back. Once things open up, we’ll be required to meet many deadlines within a short time. So, I’m preparing myself for that. I am not getting used to too much comfort,” he says.

