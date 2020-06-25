Sections
Home / TV / Amit Sadh is gritty in first look for Breathe Into The Shadows. Watch teaser

Amit Sadh is gritty in first look for Breathe Into The Shadows. Watch teaser

Amit Sadh has shared his first look from the second season of Breathe Into The Shadows.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 17:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Amit Sadh plays a police inspector in Breathe Into The Shadows.

Actor Amit Sadh shared his first look from the upcoming series Breathe Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime show will mark the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and will see Amit reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first iteration of the series in 2018.

The video opens in a dark frame that leads us to Nagpur jail where a brutal murder has taken place. We see a man in the shadows who is revealed to be Amit Sadh. “Every sin is a punishment,” says the introduction. Sharing the teaser, Amit wrote on Twitter, “Every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1.”

 

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows is written by Mayank, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed. Breathe: Into The Shadows will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. The trailer will release on July 1.



Also read: Amitabh Bachchan has a calming message in troubled times: ‘In the end nothing but the purity of peace prevails’

The psychological crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and also stars south actor Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. Speaking about his debut, Abhishek had said, “The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

BJP MLA defends Patanjali after Maharashtra Minister calls its Covid medicine ‘spurious’
Jun 25, 2020 17:10 IST
Children, youth’s mental, physical health negatively affected by Covid-19
Jun 25, 2020 17:07 IST
Amit Sadh is gritty in first look for Breathe Into The Shadows. Watch
Jun 25, 2020 17:07 IST
Snubbed by WA, Coulter-Nile seeking new team to prove detractors wrong
Jun 25, 2020 17:05 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.