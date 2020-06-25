Amit Sadh is gritty in first look for Breathe Into The Shadows. Watch teaser

Actor Amit Sadh shared his first look from the upcoming series Breathe Into The Shadows. The Amazon Prime show will mark the digital debut of Abhishek Bachchan and will see Amit reprise his role as Inspector Kabir Sawant from the first iteration of the series in 2018.

The video opens in a dark frame that leads us to Nagpur jail where a brutal murder has taken place. We see a man in the shadows who is revealed to be Amit Sadh. “Every sin is a punishment,” says the introduction. Sharing the teaser, Amit wrote on Twitter, “Every sin has a punishment and every story has a past! #BreatheIntoTheShadows Trailer Out, July 1.”

Directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe Into The Shadows is written by Mayank, Bhavani Iyer, Vikram Tuli, and Arshad Syed. Breathe: Into The Shadows will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 10. The trailer will release on July 1.

The psychological crime thriller is created and produced by Abundantia Entertainment and also stars south actor Nithya Menen and Sayami Kher in prominent roles. Speaking about his debut, Abhishek had said, “The thrill of making my digital on-screen debut with Amazon Original Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally kicked in with the recent announcement that was made last Friday. The love and support I have received since we announced the launch date of the show has reinstated my belief of constantly evolving in order to connect with newer audiences. I am ecstatic to launch my first digital series that is a perfect example of the exciting, genre-defining content that we are now able to consume at our convenience. I am definitely looking forward to the days to come as we slowly unfold Breathe: Into The Shadows to the world.”

