Amit Sadh says he was 'banned' by TV industry: 'They called each other and said isko kaam mat do'

Amit Sadh, who started his acting career on the small screen, said that he was banned by the television industry. He explained that he then decided to transition to films.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 14:47 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Amit Sadh was recently seen in the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows.

Amit Sadh, who began his acting career with the popular teen series Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, said that his transition to films happened because he was ‘banned’ by the television industry. He said that he was blacklisted for being outspoken, following which he moved to Bollywood.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Amit said, “I did not leave television to go to the movies. In television, they banned me. They called each other and said, ‘Isko kaam mat do (Don’t give him work).’ Toh phir maine kaha, ‘Achcha? Nahi de rahe ho? Toh phir main picturon mein jaaunga (Then I said, ‘Oh? You won’t give me work here? Then I will do films)’.”

By his own admission, Amit was in his early 20s and like a ‘bull’, ready to fight. He revealed that he got a call from a very big television producer, who told him that he had quite the reputation, even though he was a good actor. “Maine usko bhi bol diya, ‘Sir, galat karoge, ladunga (I told him as well, ‘If you do something wrong, I will fight)’,” he said.

Also read: Karan Tacker shifts from Mumbai to Lonavala house after five people test Covid-19 positive in his building



Amit said that he mellowed as he grew older and he decided to channel all his anger and frustration into his craft. He said that he ‘met some good people’, following which his life changed, and he realised that there was no need to fight.



Amit made his Bollywood debut with Ram Gopal Varma’s Phoonk 2 in 2010. He has also acted in films like Kai Po Che!, Guddu Rangeela, Sultan, Sarkar 3 and Gold. His most recent release was the web series Breathe: Into The Shadows, which also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nithya Menen.

Amit will also be seen in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s crime drama Yaara, alongside Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma, Shruti Haasan and Sanjay Mishra. The film is scheduled for a direct-to-digital release on July 30.

