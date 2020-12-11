Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Amitabh Bachchan asks a question on Hansal Mehta in KBC 12, here’s the filmmaker’s reaction

Amitabh Bachchan asks a question on Hansal Mehta in KBC 12, here’s the filmmaker’s reaction

Hansal Mehta was happy to see his name feature in Amitabh Bachchan’s KBC 12. The director shared a screenshot on Twitter.

Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 10:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Amitabh Bachchan asked a question related to Hansal Mehta and Sanjay Leela Bhansali in KBC 12.

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta was elated to see his own name pop up in Amitabh Bachchan’s game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) when a question was about him and his critically acclaimed films. On Thursday’s episode of the popular quiz show, Amitabh asked contestant Anu Chauhan, “Shahid, Aligarh and Omerta are notable films by which director?”

The options included Ketan Mehta, Apoorva Lakhia and Anees Bazmee, apart from Hansal. Hansal shared a screenshot of Amitabh asking the question and tweeted, “And this happened...” When a journalist joked that the answer would be Anees Bazmee, Hansal responded, “That would be interesting!”

 

The episode also had another question related to films. Anu was also asked ‘which of the films marked the debut of Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a music director’. The options were Saawariya, Guzaarish, Goliyo Ki Rasleela - Ram Leela and Bajirao Mastani.



Also read: Virat Kohli shares stunning picture of Anushka Sharma on their third anniversary, looks forward to a ‘lifetime together’

About his first encounter with Amitabh, Hansal had shared on Twitter last year, “I’d just begun my career and had dropped off a letter to Mr. Bachchan’s bungalow (with security). The next morning at around 8 am my mother comes to the room and says that there is a call for me from Amitabh. My assistant editor at that time was Amitabh Verma. I pick up and say ‘Bol Amitabh’. Reply is ‘ Main Amitabh Bachchan bol raha hu’.”

 

Hansal is riding high on the success of his recent project, webseries The Scam 1992, which garnered critical acclaim as well as great appreciation for lead actor Patik Gandhi. Hansal’s last release was Rajkummar Rao-Nushrat Bharucha and Zeeshan Ayyub starrer Chhalaang that had a digital premiere recently.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer groups from Punjab begin journey to Delhi, Police on alert
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Will support Pawar as UPA chair,’ Sena says; NCP junks rumours
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Rare malaria genus Plasmodium ovale reported in Kerala
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘We may be back to normal in 2022’: Bill Gates
by R Sukumar

latest news

LNJP treats 10K Covid patients, Satyendar Jain hails hospital team
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment: 200 job aspirants held for impersonation
by Avinash Kumar
Rupee opens on flat note against US dollar
by Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Live Updates: Indians vs Australia A, Pink ball Warm up, Day 1
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.