Amitabh Bachchan assures fans about ‘care and caution’ on Kaun Banega Crorepati sets. See pics

Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati with all necessary precautions but his fans continue to remain worried about his health amid Covid-19 pandemic. The actor has assured them that he is in safe hands and shared several pictures as proof, asking them to “see the care and caution”.

Sharing a picture from the set on Instagram, he wrote, “Be safe .. be in precaution .. work continues as must it should ..” It shows him getting ready for a shot, surrounded by crew members, all of whom are in PPE kits and masks.

Talking about the concern of his fans, Amitabh wrote on his blog, “The many concerns that pour out on the health and to take care are taken with love and concern .. it is understood how you wish all to be well .. the precautions on set are there for all to see .. and work continues .. that cannot stop .. it rumbles along .. see .. see the care and caution ..”

Amitabh Bachchan checks his look in the mirror.

Amitabh Bachchan on KBC sets.

Amitabh had announced last month that he has started filming the 12th season of the popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) with proper protection amid the coronavirus pandemic. Amitabh, who recovered from Covid-19 earlier last month, visited a set for the first time since the coronavirus-induced lockdown in March forced shut film and TV shoots.

Also read: Ankita Lokhande on Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest: ‘Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs?’

The 77-year-old veteran actor observed a “loss of camaraderie” on set as no one spoke to each other, unless it was work related. “It’s like a laboratory where some rather deep scientific experiments abound. This was never expected, never the time to see such visuals, but there it is,” he earlier wrote on his blog.

“Recognised faces now unrecognisable and the doubts whether we are in the right place, with the right people but we muster up the fears and be on. There is great consideration and care being extended. All precautions carefully worked out and followed,” he added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more