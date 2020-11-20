Amitabh Bachchan ‘cannot stop watching’ The Crown, gushes ‘What performances, what writing’

Amitabh Bachchan has The Crown on his binge-watch list. The actor has again written about the Netflix series and how he ‘can’t stop watching’ it. AND the CROWN in all its glory continues, what performances, what writing and what a learning on the English language pronunciations, custom, tradition ceremony, history, opinions, monarchy … all rolled into one absolutely ‘cannot stop watching’ experience,” the actor wrote in his blog on Thursday night.

In an earlier tweet, Amitabh had written, “’You can’t be everything to everyone and still be true to ourselves’ ~ a dialogue from the Tv serial CROWN, where PM Harold Wilson speaking to the Queen says this to her.” The fourth season of the successful show recently started streaming. The focus has now shifted to Princess Diana and her relationship with the royal family.

The Crown stars Emma Corrin as the Princess of Wales and Josh O’Connor as her husband, Prince Charles. It also features Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Gillian Anderson as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret. Emerald Fennell, Tobias Menzies, Stephen Boxer, Erin Doherty and Marion Bailey are also seen in pivotal roles. The Hindustan Times review of the show said, “Not since Claire Foy has an actor slipped so seamlessly into their role as newcomer Emma Corrin. Not only does she embody the instantly recognisable physicality of Diana — the slight tilt of the head, the soothing tones of her voice — but she also captures her inner turmoil and loneliness. Much like how the real Lady Di brought a renewed wave of public attention to the royal family, Corrin’s inclusion this season significantly revitalises the show. In hindsight, this is exactly what The Crown needed.”

Amitabh is currently hosting the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. His last release was Gulabo Sitabo that also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor will now be seen in Chehre, along with actor Emraan Hashmi and Krystle D’Souza, and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.