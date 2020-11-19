Amitabh Bachchan gives love advice to KBC contestant, says he used to write Jaya Bachchan love letters, continues to write them to this day

Actor Amitabh Bachchan in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati spoke about his courtship period with wife Jaya Bachchan. He said that he would write her love letters before their wedding. The couple has been married since 1973.

In the episode, a contestant named Yogesh Pandey lamented about how the coronavirus pandemic affected his engagement, which had to be carried out with physical distancing. He confessed to the host that he speaks to his fiance ‘chori chupe’, without the knowledge of her parents, or his father. The curious Yogesh asked Amitabh what it was like back in the day.

Amitabh told him that his parents were fully aware about Jaya. “Hum toh khule dimaag ke aur khule dil ke hain (I am an open minded and open hearted person),” he said. “Sir love letter aapne diya tha Jaya ji ko (did you write Jaya love letters)?” Yogesh asked. “Haan, kahi (yes, plenty),” Amitabh said. “Aaj tak dete rehte hain (I give her love letters to this day).”

Prodded further, Amitabh said that he never really said the words ‘I love you’. “Ek dusre ko jaante the, saath mein kaam bhi kar rahe the, ghar mein aana jaana chalta tha. Ek din aise hi baithe soch liya ke humko bya kar lena chahiye (We knew each other, we used to work together, she used to come over to my house. So one day we decided we should get married.),” he continued.

Amitabh then repeated a story he has told before, about his father, Harivanshrai Bachchan, refusing to allow him to travel abroad with Jaya, without marrying her first. “Agle din hi humne bya kar diya, aur gaye (we got married the very next day, and went),” he said, adding that he is tired of repeating the story, as it has become very famous.

He’d previously narrated this story in a 2019 blog. “Seeking or rather informing parents that we were a group of friends going to England .. who all are going came the query from Babuji .. names disclosed .. Jaya is also going with you .. you both are alone .. yes .. if you have to go marry and go,” he’d written.

