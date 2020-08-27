Amitabh Bachchan on getting back to work with KBC 12 amid Covid-19: ‘I shall have to work, it’s what I am here for’

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has begun shooting for the upcoming season of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati and has now shared his thoughts as well as pictures from the sets as he resumed work amid Covid-19. He also emphasised how the resumption is happening with due precautions, safety measures and social distancing in place.

Amitabh wrote on his blog, “Yes that was what was missing .. routine ..having found it this morning and taken it to heart , there is a continuum in thought word and deed .. strange but true and laced with fact ..Prep for KBC 12 has begun.”

He also emphasised that life had always been uncertain. “And the notice of extreme discipline in the execution of work is astonishing .. as I said last night the ‘fear’ of the possibility pushes all into one large cubicle where the uncertainty of the outcome is unknown .. BUT ..BUT .. when ever did life not have uncertainty .. each day it spreads its wing span from the widest to the longest and envelops us all .. at times we fly at times we just drop without any wind in our sails and learn to survive .. we were born and brought in this World to survive .. how ..?” he wrote.

The veteran actor also posted images from the sets showcasing the social distancing being followed on sets.

Sharing a few pictures on Twitter, he wrote, “The work routine beginneth .. as does the prep for KBC 12 .. safety , care and precautions all in place .. the World has become a different place...vishwa ek saath badal gaya hai (entire world changed together).”

Amitabh also wrote on why he thinks people should not tell him that he does not need to work amid all the risks during this pandemic. “OK stop the philosophy and get down to addressing the Ef .. with what seems to be the hidden agenda in the minds of many Ef .. why .. why are you working when there is so much un safety at stake .. .. look .. I shall have to work .. its what I am here for .. don’t tell me, you don’t need to , because you are not me .. that would be too presumptuous .. .. the body and mind have lived long enough in the isolation of the dread .. now let it be free .. in deed the medicals state that being out in the open is good .. fresh air .. breathe in breathe out instead of breathing the same contaminated indoor air throughout .. problem is that the rains prevent the outdoors in this part of the world .. but on every opportunity its the outdoors .. open windows and doors .. open roofs of the travelling car .. just open open open.”

Amitabh had recently shared pictures from the sets on Instagram and wrote, “It’s back to work .. in a sea of blue PPE .. KBC 12 .. started 2000 .. today year 2020 .. 20 years ! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime.”

Amitabh had shot for a few social message videos and ads in past few months as well. The shoot for KBC 12 is his first shoot since he was diagnosed with the coronavirus and recovered after a month.

