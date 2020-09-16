Amitabh Bachchan reveals he works for 12 to 14 hours each day, pens a poem for Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan has penned a special poem for his quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati which is set to return to the television screens with an all new season. The actor wrote about the work he does and how he is grateful for the respect and affection he receives from his fans.

He wrote in Hindi, “Ji haan huzoor main kaam karta hoon, main tarah tarah ke kaam karta hoon, main kism kism ke kaam karta hoon. Kujh kaam kiye they maine masti main, kujh kiye praat-raat jabardasti mein. Ye KBC ki lat lagi hai logo ko, santusht karu bas yahi apeksha Sony ko. Shuruaat hui hai, abhi to din kujh baki hain, sneh aadar pyaar mile, to hum aabhari hain - ab. Hum apna kaam karein, tum apna kaam karo. (Yes sir I work, I do different kinds of things, I do a variety of work. I had done some things in fun, some I had done through day and night. People are addicted to KBC, Sony expects me to satisfy their expectations. It has just started, more days are yet to come, If I receive affection and respect, I will be grateful. - ab... We do our work, you do your work).”

He added that he was inspired from poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra while writing the poem. He shared the same poem on Twitter along with a picture of himself all dressed up to host the show in a blue three-piece suit, a picture of the KBC sets with a contestant on the hot seat and one of the empty set.

Talking about shooting for the show, he wrote on his blog around midnight, “Work at early hours .. in the speed of completion .. and then some more .. 12 to 14 hours each day .. on the over the wonder what lies ahead .. work with the crew and support is an adhesive .. it remains glued for the duration after ..”

He went on to talk about how nothing is impossible in today’s times. He wrote, “… many watch the ‘dilemma’ of the populist domain .. it frightens the present most and the future even more .. discovery and experimentation were never more predominant than they are today .. they think absurd and prove its virtues .. anything and everything is the possibility preached .. we live in the times of the times when the impossible is garbaged in the bags of incommunicable junk … each hour and minute reverberates with invention .. and the touch of experimentation is obsolete now .. the touch of inform and pro forma dominates the Universe .. unknown is unknown .. and may it ever be so ..”

Amitabh had returned to work after recovering from Covid-19. He was admitted to a Mumbai hospital, along with his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai and granddaughter Aaradhya - all of whom had tested positive for the virus.

