Amitabh Bachchan shares KBC 12 promo, says ‘every setback needs to be answered with a comeback’. Watch

Amitabh Bachchan has shared a new promo of the popular game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), which is all set to return with the twelfth season. The clip inspires viewers to bounce back from setbacks and emerge stronger.

The promo begins with a contestant getting emotional after he answers the first question correctly and wins Rs 1,000. Amitabh questions why he is so happy with just Rs 1,000, to which the contestant replies that he had started his business with Rs 500 and made its net worth grow to Rs 10 crore, before he lost everything. He reasons that this time, he will have Rs 1,000 as his starting capital, so he will be able to take his business to much greater heights.

Amitabh lauds his way of thinking and says, “Sach hai, doston. Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab comeback se do (This is true, friends. No matter what happens, always answer every setback with a comeback).”

Sharing the KBC 12 promo on his Instagram page, Amitabh wrote, “Its coming back .. KBC .. because every ’setback’ needs to be answered with a ‘comeback’ !! @sonytvofficial Jo bhi ho, setback ka jawaab #ComeBack se do. #KBC12 shuru ho raha hai jald hi sirf Sony TV par. #KBC @amitabhbachchan @spnstudionext.”

About the new season, director Nitesh Tiwari said in a statement, “I am grateful for the trust that Sony puts in me each year for the KBC campaigns. This year is of course very different and challenging for all of us is every aspect. But it has been a year of learning and exploring avenues that probably weren’t thought of, paving the path for something meaningful. Which leads us to the insight that there is a spark somewhere in each one of us that keeps us going, notwithstanding the obstacles, however big or small. The idea of this campaign is to reignite the spark and inspire people to move ahead in life.”

Earlier this month, after recovering from Covid-19, Amitabh returned to the sets of KBC. This year is a milestone for him as it marks 20 years of his association with the popular show, which is the Indian version of British game show, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire.

Amitabh made his small screen debut as the host of the popular game show in 2000 and has hosted every season so far, except the third season, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Recently, in a blog post, Amitabh shared his journey with KBC. He wrote, “.. in the year 2000, when it first began .. dear o dear there were so many errors on my part on the part of the crew on the part of the game runners .. but we used to overcome them , slowly yet surely .. the duration of the KBC at the time was 45 minutes , then the ad., breaks to complete an hour of the show .. when fluency arrived at the recordings , we would wind up the recording in real time .. 45 mins .. !! that was something .. now of course with extended time and many other facets to the game it has started taking a lot longer ..”

He added, “.. an entire day of 2 episodes .. at times 3 just because the bank of episodes demanded it .. it was cumbersome , but the audience was great .. they provided the provocation and the inspiration to carry on regardless .. when they encourage .. you have capacity to conquer the world .. truly ..”

