Amitabh Bachchan unveils Crackdown teaser, Saqib Saleem and Iqbal Khan indulge in some hardcore chase sequences

Amitabh Bachchan launched the teaser of Apoorva Lakhia’s upcoming web show, Crackdown, on Saturday. He took to Twitter to unveil the teaser and wrote, “T 3657 - Happy to reveal #CrackdownOnVoot, my friend #lakhiaapoorva’s new show on @vootselect. All the very best Apu !”

The espionage thriller marks the digital debut of director Apoorva Lakhia and stars Saqib Saleem, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Iqbal Khan, Waluscha De Sousa, Rajesh Tailang and Ankur Bhatia.

The high-octane teaser showed a glimpse of Qutub Minar in Delhi and multiple attacks at a hospital and in a crowded market. It further shows glimpses of Iqbal Khan, Saqib Saleem indulging in multiple chase sequences with a few glimpses of Shriya Pilgaonkar as well.

The show revolves around a covert operations wing that tries to crack through multiple smaller decoys to uncover a larger conspiracy that threatens national security. In the process, they find an able ally in a girl whose identity remains a mystery. Crackdown will premiere on Voot Select on September 23.

Saqib also shared the teaser on his Instagram and wrote, “Crackdown means a series of severe measures to restrict undesirable or illegal people or behaviour. Here’s the first look at our blood, sweat and tears - literally!”

Waluscha had earlier shared the first poster of the show that introduced the many characters of the show. She captioned it, “When #TheClockIsTicking, and danger threatens India, yeh special agents humme haarne nahi degi. Find out about these heroes by watching #Crackdown, a new Voot Select Original webseries, on 23rd September.”

Saqib has earlier featured in web shows such as Rangbaaz and Pyaar Actually - Real is Rare. He will now be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83 as former cricketer Mohinder Amarnath. Shriya has also appeared in quite a few web shows including the just released, The Gone Game besides Beecham House and Mirzapur.

