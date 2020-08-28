Amrita Prakash: I prefer extended cameos because strong-willed characters are often introduced as guest appearances

Any actor would love to do lead parts on television and be in the limelight, but Amrita Prakash has other plans. While lead parts are welcome, the actor wants to focus on extended cameos, for she feels that such characters, when introduced at a crucial point in the plot, get the maximum attention.

“I don’t want to invest one or two years in a show at this point. I want to do a different character that impacts the story deeply. The reason why I prefer guest appearances and extended cameos is I have realised that strong-willed characters are often introduced as guest stars. Cameos, at times, come out stronger than lead parts,” says Prakash, 32, who got back with Patiala Babes after a seven-month-long hiatus.

She adds that once the track ends, the actors playing such parts have time to do another show or explore other mediums — films or web. “The volume of work, experience I’ve built over the years, because of which my approach to both my craft and the kind of projects I choose, is very different. That’s also a way to avoid getting stereotyped,” she opines, admitting that she’s “picky” about her roles.

But, does she feel her approach would affect her career? “I never say no to lead parts. But, my preference is finite series and meaty characters,” adds the actor, who has done TV shows, Rishtey, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Ek Rishta Aisa Bhi, and films, Tum Bin (2001), Vivah(2006) and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (2008).

