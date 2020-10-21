Amruta Khanvilkar: I’m not cut out for longer commitments on TV, I get bored easily as an artiste

Having started off her acting journey with television, actor Amruta Khanvilkar has done a number of shows but she has mostlybeen part of the limited series format — be it reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi or fictions including Time Bomb 9/11 and 24. Though a popular name on TV, Khanvilkar says she has her reasons for maintaining such a career trajectory.

“The performer in me is always looking for something new. TV is like a huge commitment. Shows go on for years but I’m not sure if I can give so much time to one thing to be precise,” she says, admitting that she is someone who gets bored very easily.

“As an artiste, it’s always like what new I can do next. So, I don’t think I’m not cut out for longer commitments on TV. I can’t imagine myself playing one character for so long and end up losing interest in the process,” she adds.

While Khanvilkar continues to get numerous offers on the small screen, she turns down most of them unless it’s hosting or judging a show. Apart from Hindi, she has done Marathi TV, too and is currently shooting for a Marathi reality show.

Asked if discussions around regressive content on TV is also a reason that she avoids taking up daily soaps, she says that’s not really the case.

“I know the kind of work I want to be associated with. And much like there’s space for all of us in the industry, content is also made thinking about the varied audience base that TV has. Also, makers understand why I’m saying no to certain offers, so there’s no misunderstanding.”

When it comes to stability, Khanvilkar feels that she has in a way found her footing in Marathi film industry, even though she has done a fair amount of work in Hindi films, too including Raazi (2018) and Malang.

“Honestly, after so much hard work and finally having reached somewhere, I don’t want to compromise on my Marathi film career. I’m getting many interesting, pivotal characters and narratives to be a part of,” says the actor, adding that even in Hindi films, she has been getting good offers.

“And films require a lot less commitment and let you do more work. Even, web for that matter. I was supposed to do something on the web, but the lockdown actually halted that project. My film shoot also got pushed. But, things will start soon,” she ends.

