Sections
Home / TV / Angad Hasija on his ‘gym friend’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: I was devastated and felt like quitting the industry

Angad Hasija on his ‘gym friend’ Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise: I was devastated and felt like quitting the industry

Actor Angad Hasija fears that if a talented performer like Sushant Singh Rajput suffered so much just because of the industry, he, too, has no hopes of making it to Bollywood.

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 21:19 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Angad Hasija says the reason he didn’t comment yet on his friend Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise is because he felt people were using it for their personal agendas.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14 came as a shock to everyone. More so to those who were friends with him. In fact, actor Angad Hasija admits that he was so affected by the news that he contemplated quitting the profession altogether.

“His transition from TV to Bollywood was praiseworthy, and he quickly became the star everyone was talking about,” he says, adding, “When I got the news [of his death] I was devastated, and felt like quitting the industry.”

Hasija goes on the explain why he didn’t comment on the incident so far.

“I I felt some people were just using his name for their own benefit. Sushant and I became friends while doing Zara Nachke Dikha. We would often meet each other during award shows as Bidaai and Pavitra Rishta, our respective shows, would get nominated. We also went to the same gym, earlier. He was so full of energy,” says Hasija, adding that while they wouldn’t call or message every day, they did connect on and off.



 

Reacting to the reports of Rajput being depressed and under medication, Hasija says, “I couldn’t believe any of that... My initial thought was that if a talented performer like him suffered so much just because of the industry, I’ve no hopes of making it to Bollywood. I got so scared and worried that it took me time to get back to work.”

The actor, who’s in his hometown Chandigarh at present adds, “I got so scared and worried that it took me time to get back to work.”

Talking about facing lows in life, Hasija shares, “There have been times when things didn’t go as expected in my career, and it disturbed me. Every time this would happen, I reached out to my family. That’s important. I believe, in our kind of profession, we should have a backup. I do have one in my family business, so that I’ve something to fall back on if things go wrong,” he ends.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

Author tweets @Shreya_MJ

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Thank you for the magic, Dhoni: Political leaders react to retirement of ‘India’s finest wicketkeeper’
Aug 15, 2020 21:33 IST
5 bold decisions of Dhoni that shocked everyone but won India matches
Aug 15, 2020 21:28 IST
CRPF officer who won 7th gallantry award dedicates it to his buddy who died fighting terrorists
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
Postal service warns states of delays to mail-in ballots for US election 2020
Aug 15, 2020 21:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.