Anil Kapoor reveals Kapil Sharma rejected his Mubarakan and 24, says ‘if there is a role of your father or brother, tell me’. Watch

Anil Kapoor will soon be seen as a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show, days after the release of his new film AK Vs AK. Colors has shared a new promo of the upcoming episode and it talks of the multiple projects which Anil offered Kapil but the latter rejected them.

The promo opens with Anil asking Kapil about why does he rejects his offers. He asks Kapil, “I have offered you so many films, you turn them down. Why?” Explaining his side of the story, Kapil replies, “I was approached for 24 series (TV show featuring Anil), I was so happy, but we were starting our new show at that time.” Anil reacted in sarcasm, “Then you did the right thing by not accepting the show.”

Kapil went on to reveal that Anil had suggested him to make Woh Saat Din again. Anil reminded Kapil that he had also rejected Mubarakan and Priyadarshan’s Tez. Making up for the damage, Kapil joined his hands in front of him and said, “Sir, please continue offering me good projects.” Anil replied in sarcasm, “You know I do supporting roles, character roles, father roles these days. If there is a role of your father or brother, tell me.”

Reacting to the same, Kapil added, “Both our eyes get shut when we laugh, we will even look like father and son. But I am afraid that you may be signed on for the role of the father and I may be the one looking like the father on screen.”

Kapil made his acting debut in 2015 with Abbas-Mustan film, Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He turned producer with 2017 film Firangi, in which he also played the lead role. He has also hinted about coming up with a new show for which he is also losing weight.

Anil meanwhile, saw the release of AK Vs AK on Netflix. He and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap play exaggerated versions of themselves in the Vikramaditya Motwane film.

