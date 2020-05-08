Anirudh Dave: Worried about my parents in Jaipur, stopping them from stepping amid lockdown out is a task

Sections
Actor Anirudh Dave stays miles away from his parents, but ensures they remain engaged with activities during the lockdown

Updated: May 08, 2020 22:20 IST

By Shreya Mukherjee, Hindustan Times

Actor Anirudh Dave was last seen on screen in Patiala Babes

While in  Mumbai, Anirudh Dave is worried about the health of his parents who are in Jaipur, but most of all about how to calm the two restless souls from stepping out of their house during these Covid-19 times.

“Mom and dad get quite restless. Stopping them from stepping out is a task. So, my sister and I try doing certain things to keep them engaged. This is the situation that a lot of senior citizens staying alone are facing. Almost every alternate day, my father is like ‘Do minute baahar se kuch saaman leke aa jaata hoon, kuch nahi hoga’, and I have to calm him down,” says Dave of Patiala Babes fame.

 

Now his parents are a part of a senior members group, and keep themselves engrossed with housie and antakshari, with other members over video calls. “I’ve taught them how to do group chats and even play online chess. I also send videos and ask them for feedback,” he adds.



As far as work is concerned in the post-lockdown times, Dave shares his thoughts about how showbiz will be affected. Talking about the uncertainty that looms large, he adds, “I don’t know whether I’ll get the right kind of offers, and if the remuneration would be as good as it was before. There are several guidelines to be followed.”But he’s “ready to face it”, and says with conviction, “Jab Mumbai aaye thhe tab bhi to kuch nahi thha, wahan se shuru karke agar yahaan tak pahuche hai to aage bhi kar paayenge.”

 

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old has found a unique way to help those in need, apart from supporting people with food and money -- by recharging phones. “Bahut logon ne bola ki phone mein paise nahi hain aur woh apne parivaar ya doston ke haal puch nahi sakte... Staying connected is important,” he explains.

Unlike a lot of celebs, Dave doesn’t believe in urging people to donate towards a cause as he feels those who want to, will do it anyway. “Not everyone is using social media wisely. Many people are politicising or communalising things on various platforms. That’s wrong right now,” adds the actor, who has returned to his childhood joys of penning poetry and playing the mouth organ these days.

“In between I lost touch with them and now I’m pursuing them again,” says Dave, who may even consider releasing a book of poems in future.

