Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / TV / Anita Hassanandani, expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy, shares ‘unreal experience’ as she feels her baby’s kicks

Anita Hassanandani, expecting her first child with Rohit Reddy, shares ‘unreal experience’ as she feels her baby’s kicks

Mom-to-be Anita Hassanandani wrote about the moment she felt her baby’s first kicks, calling it an ‘out of the world’ experience. She is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 12:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are expecting their first child.

Actor Anita Hassanandani seems to be enjoying every moment of her pregnancy and shared details of her ‘out of the world’ experience as she felt her baby’s kicks. She is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy.

Taking to Instagram, Anita shared a picture of Rohit giving her a kiss on the cheek as they held hands. The photo was from their recent Diwali celebrations. “While I share this kiss, I feel the kicks. It is so amusing exciting miraculous out of the world unreal experience ... canNOT be described in words. Every mother would understand what I’m feeling,” she wrote.

 

Last month, Anita and Rohit announced the news of her pregnancy through a cute video, which showed the different phases of their relationship and ended with her revealing her baby bump.



Anita is due in February 2021. In a video shared on Instagram, she said, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly.”

Rohit said, “My father was in a hospital for a month. Anita got herself tested there. She told me she was pregnant. We were overwhelmed. Dad was right in front of me. And I told her he is coming back.”

Also read: Shekhar Suman demands apology from those who accused him of using Sushant Singh Rajput’s death for political motives

Anita told Hindustan Times that she was ‘excited, thrilled, nervous’ about the pregnancy. Talking about their families’ reaction, she said, “They were all teary eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy.”

Anita also opened up about how they kept the news hush-hush. “See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn’t have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easier. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it,” she laughed.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Frontline workers, elderly likely on govt’s priority list for Covid-19 vaccine administration
Nov 18, 2020 10:41 IST
US approves first self-testing kit for detecting Covid-19
Nov 18, 2020 11:58 IST
Abu Dhabi puts the squeeze on Imran Khan, Pakistanis in UAE feel the heat
Nov 18, 2020 07:52 IST
Indiscriminate use not advisable: ICMR’s advisory for plasma therapy for Covid-19 patients
Nov 18, 2020 12:14 IST

latest news

From over 3,700 cases to 6,396 in 24 hrs: Delhi’s Covid numbers explained
Nov 18, 2020 12:12 IST
SC allows UP govt to fill up 69,000 posts for teachers as per results declared in May
Nov 18, 2020 12:08 IST
Covid-19: Kashmir’s 39% population has antibodies, shows sero survey
Nov 18, 2020 12:03 IST
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar holiday in Dubai, see pics
Nov 18, 2020 12:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.