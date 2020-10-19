Anita Hassanandani is all about ‘baby bump love’ in new video, see husband Rohit Reddy’s response

Actor Anita Hassanandani took to Instagram a new video of herself posing in different outfits in front of a mirror and cradling her baby bump. “BabyBumpLove! Enjoying @triller_india to the fullest,” she captioned it. She is expecting her first child with her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy.

Rohit teased Anita in the comments section and asked her, “How many days did u take to shoot this???” She replied, “@rohitreddygoa 6 changes 6 weeks,” along with a number of laughing emojis.

Anita’s industry colleagues showered love on the post. While actors Chetna Pande and Meghna Naidu dropped heart emojis in the comments section, actor Shraddha Arya wrote, “Love you.” Comedian Paritosh Tripathi commented, “Bahut sundar (Very beautiful), congratulations.”

Earlier this month, Anita announced her pregnancy through a cute video, which showed the different phases of her relationship with Rohit. It ended with him going down on his knees and kissing her belly.

Anita is due in February 2021. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, she said that she was ‘excited, thrilled, nervous’ about the pregnancy. She added that she and Rohit were ready to start a family and knew that ‘2020 is the year’.

“Honestly, we have been planning it for a while now. It was not necessarily that we had to do it at this time. We knew right from the start that 2020 is the year, and I think it happened at a great time. God planned it beautifully,” she said.

Talking about their families’ reaction to the happy news, Anita said, “They were all teary eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy.”

Anita was seen with Rohit in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, in which they were adjudged the runners-up. She will soon make her comeback in Bollywood with the murder mystery film, Maarich.

