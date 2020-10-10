Anita Hassanandani is expecting first child with husband Rohit Reddy, announces pregnancy with cute video

Television actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband, entrepreneur Rohit Reddy, are expecting their first child. She announced her pregnancy with a cute video, which showed the stages of their relationship.

The video gave a peek into Anita and Rohit’s journey from the proposal to the wedding and finally, the pregnancy. It ended with him getting down on his knees and kissing her baby bump. She wrote in her Instagram post, “(heart emoji) + (heart emoji) = (three heart emojis). Love you @rohitreddygoa #gettingreadyforreddy.”

Wishes poured in from Anita’s colleagues from the television industry. “Yayieeeeee, love u guys,” actor Ridhima Pandit wrote. “Yeahhhhhh,” actor Mahhi Vij commented, along with a number of hug emojis. Fans also showered love. “Awww this is damn cute congratulations,” one wrote. “Yayayay!!! Congratulations to both of youuu. So so so happyyy. May god protect you three,” another commented.

Anita and Rohit got married in Goa in 2013. Last year, they participated in the popular dance reality show Nach Baliye 9, and were adjudged the runners-up.

Also read | Bigg Boss 14: Shehnaaz Gill reveals she will enter the Bigg Boss house only on this condition

In an interview with Hindustan Times last year, Anita said that there was no societal or family pressure on them to start a family. “Rohit and I never come under anybody’s pressure. In fact, our parents are very chilled out and they always say that whenever we feel we are ready, we should go for it. Society is not going to take care of the child, so we always knew that we won’t let it affect us,” she said.

Anita also shared the secret behind their rock-solid marriage - the fact that they are best friends. “I can talk to him about anything. He is so hot and good looking that there are days when I feel insecure (laughs) and there are days when he feels jealous. But the beauty is that we comfort the other person and give assurance. Whenever we feel any kind of insecurity, we talk it out and sort things.With trust and honesty, you get the comfort of being yourself and honest. And both of us give each other enough time and space,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter