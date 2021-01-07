Anita Hassanandani jokes about wanting another baby so husband Rohit Reddy ‘can dance to my tunes all over again’

Actor Anita Hassanandani is enjoying her pregnancy to the hilt. She shared a funny video, in which she is seen making her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, doing all the household work. She joked that she already wants another child so that she can make him do whatever she wants.

“Making the most of my last trimester. I think I already want another child so my hubby can dance to my tunes all over again. Don’t miss watching the bloopers,” she wrote in her Instagram post.

In the video, Rohit is seen ironing clothes as he angrily declares, “I am not doing the dishes!” However, he changes tack when she looks up from her phone and asks, “What did you say?” He goes on to complete his sentence by saying, “...Till I finish ironing all these clothes. So much to do in this house!”

Along with the video, Anita also shared the bloopers, which included Rohit messing up the lines and them bursting into laughter before saying anything.

Rohit commented on the video, “I am clearly the ‘hardest worker in the room’,” referring to the caption on his T-shirt. Many of Anita’s industry colleagues found the video hilarious. Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Ha ha ha.” Actor Ridhima Pandit called the couple ‘so cuteee’.

Anita is expecting her first child with Rohit. Last year, she had talked about her pregnancy in a video and said, “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.” She had joked, “I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly.”

