Anita Hassanandani mourns death of father-in-law in emotional note: ‘Papa you loved me more than Rohit’

Television actor Anita Hassanandani lost her father-in-law on Saturday and remembered him in an emotional note. She said that she lost her own father at the age of 16, but got the same love and affection from her father-in-law.

In her Instagram post, Anita said that he loved her even more than his own son and her husband, Rohit Reddy. She shared two pictures -- one of her and father-in-law and the other of her with her husband and in-laws.

“No love like a father’s. I lost my dad when I was 16 and since was looking forward to my marriage so my father-in-law could fill that void. Papa you treated me just like yours loved me more than Rohit. I was fortunate to have you in my life,” she wrote.

Also read: Rani Mukerji recalls working with Shah Rukh Khan on Chalte Chalte, says he went out of his way to take care of crew

“Since I met you I prayed that If Rohit is half as loving, half as genuine, half as caring, half as giving,half as real, half as willing, half as strong,half as honest, half as sincere, have as innocent, half as amazing as you were, I’ve married the right man. Thank you for everything,” she added.

Anita said that she will miss her father-in-law every second. “You will be missed every second and be in our hearts forever. I’m sure you are in a better place where my dad is too... do meet him for drinks. Love you. R.I.P,” she wrote.

Rohit also mourned his father’s loss in a heartfelt note. “Dad, you will be missed! You were, are and will always be my Hero! Here’a a little prayer: May the sacred heart of Jesus be adored, glorified, loved and preserved throughout the world now and forever. Sacred Heart of Jesus, pray for us. St. Jude worker of miracles, pray for us. St. Jude helper of the hopeless pray for us,” he wrote.

Condolences poured in from the television fraternity in the comments section of the two posts. “Rip! Be strong tashuuuuuu,” producer Ekta Kapoor wrote. Comedian Bharti Singh wrote, “love u uncle Rip. big big hug to @anitahassanandani and @rohitreddygoa.” Actor Gauahar Khan wrote, “My condolences.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more