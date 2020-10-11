Sections
E-Paper
Home / TV / Anita Hassanandani on announcing pregnancy: We knew from the start 2020 is the year, I am due in February 2021

Anita Hassanandani on announcing pregnancy: We knew from the start 2020 is the year, I am due in February 2021

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy had been planning for a baby, and decided that 2020 would be the year.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 12:46 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy shared a video on Instagram, announcing the good news.

Actor Anita Hassanandani and husband Rohit Reddy are all set to welcome their bundle of joy. They took to Instagram on Saturday evening and made the big announcement through a video, where the two depict different phases of their courtship, marriage, and then she reveals her baby bump.

Excitement is palpable in her voice when we talk to her, “Excited, thrilled, nervous — what else right now!” The duo was helped by the Covid-19 lockdown to keep the news a secret till this point. Hassanandani says she got to know about the pregnancy in the first month itself, and she is due in February 2021.

“See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn’t have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easy. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it,” laughs the 39-year-old. 

What made her and Reddy decide that this was the perfect time to plunge into parenthood? She says, “Honestly, we have been planning it for a while now. It was not necessarily that we had to do it at this time. We knew right from the start that 2020 is the year, and I think it happened at a great time. God planned it beautifully.”

Their families got emotional when the couple broke the news to them. Hassanandani says, “They were all teary eyed, so amazed, and ecstatic. Something like this is always full of mixed emotions, they are very happy.”

Has there been some puja or ceremony already, going by the attire she dons at one point in the video? The actor clarifies, “It was just for fun, I took my wedding dupatta. As far as prepping for this phase goes, abhi toh bas shuruaat hai. There is lots to do, and we are looking forward to all of it. A new phase is about to start.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
Oct 11, 2020 11:58 IST
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
Oct 11, 2020 12:32 IST
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
Oct 11, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

MI vs DC: Rohit on verge of surpassing Suresh Raina’s incredible record
Oct 11, 2020 12:49 IST
Pak cleric murder: Imran Khan blames India for triggering sectarian rift
Oct 11, 2020 12:44 IST
Anita Hassanandani on announcing pregnancy: We knew 2020’s the year
Oct 11, 2020 12:46 IST
BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge
Oct 11, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.