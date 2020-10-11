Anita Hassanandani on her pregnancy: ‘It was like God’s decision and felt like the perfect timing’

After announcing her pregnancy on Saturday evening, Anita Hassanandani has now shared a video where she and husband Rohit Reddy open up on welcoming the bundle of joy soon.

Anita also shared her experience of pregnancy in the video and wrote on Instagram, “Embarking on a new journey...The journey to becoming parents will always be a special one for us. As parents-to-be, we want nothing but the best for our baby. The preparation for the arrival of the baby has gladly been the centre of our attention.”

“In this video, I am answering all the questions about the beginning of our most memorable journey and more. Watch to find out,” she added and said in the video, “Honestly, it was like God’s decision and felt like the perfect timing.”

Anita said, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for ten years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly.”

Also read: Scam 1992 The Harshad Mehta Story review: Engrossing series brings back Amitabh Bachchan of Dalal Street

Rohit can also be heard saying, “My father was in a hospital for a month. Anita got herself tested there. She told me she was pregnant. We were overwhelmed. Dad was right in front of me. And I told her he is coming back.”

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anita also said, “Excited, thrilled, nervous — what else right now!” Adding that the baby is due in February, she said, “See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn’t have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easy. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more