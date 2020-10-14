Sections
Anita Hassanandani shares pics from babymoon with 'biggest baby' Rohit Reddy. See here

Anita Hassanandani shares pics from babymoon with ‘biggest baby’ Rohit Reddy. See here

Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures from her babymoon, days after she and husband Rohit Reddy announced that they were expecting their first child together.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 15:28 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Anita Hassanandani poses with husband Rohit Reddy at her babymoon.

Actor Anita Hassanandani, who recently announced that she was expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy, has shared pictures from her babymoon. Anita and Rohit announced her pregnancy with a cute social media video recently.

On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram to share several pictures from the party, and wrote in the caption, “Babymooniiversary. In pics you’ll also find the biggest baby.” The pictures show Anita, dressed in a black-and-white polka dot dress, posing besides Rohit, who is wearing casuals.

 

Mouni Roy left a bunch of heart emojis in the comments section, while Vatsal Sheth wrote, “Congratulations.” The post has been ‘liked’ over 200000 times in an hour.

In a recent social media video about making the decision to have a baby, Anita said, “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for ten years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly.”

Also read: Anita Hassanandani on announcing pregnancy: We knew from the start 2020 is the year, I am due in February 2021

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Anita reacted to the happy news and said, “Excited, thrilled, nervous — what else right now!” Adding that the baby is due in February, she said, “See, luckily or whatever, but because of the Covid situation, I didn’t have to step out, so nobody has seen me. I was literally locked inside the house, that made it slightly easy. It is difficult of course, keeping this news, but we managed and also realised that we are good at it.”

