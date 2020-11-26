Anita Hassanandani talks about not rushing to have a baby after marriage: ‘I would be deceiving myself more than anyone else’

Anita Hassanandani penned a powerful note about not giving in to societal pressure and rushing to have a baby immediately after marriage. The actor, who is expecting her first child with husband Rohit Reddy, reiterated that motherhood is a woman’s choice.

In an Instagram post, Anita wrote, “What if I had given in to the people asking me to become a mother just because I was married? Then I would be deceiving myself more than anyone else. It’s so important to understand what women want out of their lives and letting them make their choices! @farahkhankunder’s heartfelt letter is another confirmation that I made the right choice to wait till I was ready. Thank you for making us believe that motherhood and reiterating that #ItsAWomansCall.”

Earlier this week, Farah Khan opened up on her decision to have kids through in vitro fertilisation in her forties. “Our choices make us. I became an IVF mom at 43 and I am glad I did so. I wish a great motherhood to all women out there who want to be mothers - naturally or otherwise. An open letter to all the women out there, reminding them that #ItsAWomansCall,” she had written on Instagram.

Also read: Swara Bhasker reacts to outrage over A Suitable Boy kiss, says ‘no right to be offended’ if unaffected by Kathua rape inside a temple

Anita recently shared her ‘miraculous’ experience as she felt her baby kicking. She posted a picture of Rohit kissing her and wrote, “While I share this kiss, I feel the kicks. It is so amusing exciting miraculous out of the world unreal experience ... canNOT be described in words. Every mother would understand what I’m feeling.”

Before that, Anita had talked about her pregnancy in a video and said, “Honestly, it was God’s plan and it just felt like the perfect timing. We have known each other for 10 years. For 7 years we were married so we were absolutely ready.” She had joked, “I mean he is Rohit ‘Reddy’ but 2020 was the year we had spoken about and we wanted to settle with a baby this year and it just happened perfectly.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more