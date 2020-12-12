Ankita Bhargava shares her struggle with ‘mom guilt’: ‘I have to fight it outta my system every single day’

Actor Ankita Bhargava, wife of actor Karan Patel, shared her experience with guilt about returning to work as a new mother. Karan and Ankita are parents to a baby girl named Mehr, who will turn one on Monday.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Ankita said that her life completely revolved around Mehr for the first six months. However, then, she asked herself an important question: “What legacy will I leave behind for my daughter?”

“Her presence in my life filled me with so much love, warmth, fulfilment and contentment that I FELT INSPIRED! I wanted her to realise from early childhood that One needs to work hard in life to realise your dreams. I wanted her to know that having a dream is important. I wanted her to know that being passionate about your work is important. And for all this I had to step out of home and go to work!,” she wrote.

Ankita said that the first few weeks were ‘emotionally difficult’ for her. “Mehr however was too small to realise my absence considering the fact that lil babies nap a lot. Even today my office hours are spaced around her nap time so as to minimise my time away from her,” she wrote.

The guilt of returning to work, leaving one’s baby at home, ‘doesn’t actually go away for good’, Ankita revealed. “It comes and goes on a daily basis and I have to keep reminding myself why and what I am working for! I have to fight it outta my system every single day!”

However, Ankita said that she has a greater goal to achieve. “The goal is way higher than making a brand or making money, the goal is to set an example for this tiny human I have created and brought into this world!,” she wrote, thanking her daughter for being her inspiration.

