Ankita Lokhande approaches Ekta Kapoor to make Pavitra Rishta 2 as tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: report

According to a new report, Ankita Lokhande has requested Ekta Kapoor to script and produce a second season of Pavitra Rishta as a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 08:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Pavitra Rishta starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande as its lead pair.

Actor Ankita Lokhande has reportedly approached Indian television producer Ekta Kapoor to make a second season for Pavitra Rishta as a tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, says a report in Mumbai Mirror. Pavitra Rishta starred Anikta and Sushant as the lead pair.

Quoting a source, the report said: “The show was close to Sushant’s heart as it gave him the platform to scale new heights and both Ekta and Ankita feel that a new season will be the best tribute to the deceased actor.”

The report added that Ekta liked the idea and will brainstorm with her writers to see how to take the story forward. “Ekta has spearheaded several sequels on TV, including Hum Paanch, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Naagin. It was Ankita who approached Ekta with the idea and since Pavitra Rishta is a special show for her too, she immediately agreed. She will sit with her team of writers and explore how to take the daily soap forward.”

Sushant’s died by suicide on June 14, which sent shock waves in the industry. Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for may years before they broke up in 2016. While Sushant went on to make his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Kapoor’s Kai Po Che, Ankita continued on television for many years after that. In 2019, she made her Bollywood debut in Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika and later starred in Baaghi 3 as well.



On July 14, a month after Sushant’s death, many people close to the actor had remembered him. Posting a picture from her prayer room of a lit diya, Ankita had called Sushant ‘child of God’. Ekta had written on Instagram: “Rest In Peace sushi!!!! We will smile and make a wish when we see a shooting star and know it’s u!!!! Love u forever!!”

