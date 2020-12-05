Ankita Lokhande has a message for Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans before paying tribute to him at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. Watch

Actor Ankita Lokhande paid tribute to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput with a special dance performance at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. The two starred together in the popular show Pavitra Rishta and were in a six-year relationship that ended in 2016.

On the sidelines of the awards ceremony on Saturday, Ankita gave a special message to Sushant’s fans. She urged them to watch the performance and give it lots of love.

“Zee Rishtey Awards zaroor dekhiye kyunki iss baar kuch khaas hai jo aap sabke liye hai. Saare jitne bhi fans hai Sushant ke, unke liye hai. I know Sushant se bohot log pyaar karte hai. Bas aaj unke liye ek choti si koshish hai meri taraf se. Please isey dekhiye aur dher saara pyaar dijiye (Please watch Zee Rishtey Awards because there is something special lined up for everyone this time. It is for all of Sushant’s fans. I know people love Sushant a lot. This is a small tribute from me. Please watch it and give it lots of love),” she told reporters.

Earlier this month, Ankita had shared a glimpse of the performance on her Instagram page and said that it was ‘painful’ for her. “This time it’s very different and difficult to perform. From me to u it’s painful!!!! #sushantsinghrajput #manavarchana #ankitalokhande #zeerishteawards2020 #tribute #pavitrarishta,” she wrote.

Sushant died on June 14. After a turf war between the Mumbai and Patna police forces, the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a Supreme Court order. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) are parallelly looking into the money laundering and drugs angles of the case, respectively.

On the three-month anniversary of Sushant’s death, Ankita had said that his memories ‘can never be forgotten’. She had written on Twitter, “Time flies fast. Life goes on at its own pace. But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick.”

