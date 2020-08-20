Sections
Home / TV / Ankita Lokhande has an inspiring message for women: Be strange and powerful

Ankita Lokhande has an inspiring message for women: Be strange and powerful

Ankita Lokhande shared a message on the multiple expectations the world has from women and how being powerful and strange is enough.

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 22:13 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Ankita Lokhande has been sharing posts, asking for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’s family.

Actor Ankita Lokhande is feeling powerful and sharing inspiring messages for fans on her Instagram page. On Thursday, she shared a quote on how women are expected to be multiple things in life.

“Women are taught to be too many things that contradict each other so I’ve decided to just be strange and powerful,” the post read. The quote is by poet Shatara Liora from A Mad Girl’s Love Song. Ankita captioned her post, “Truth ....Here’s to being strange and powerful.”

Ankita’s fans and friends also agreed with the post. “Very good. Vahi sahi hai (That’s the way to be),” wrote former Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh. A fan wrote, “Such a strong lady you are Ankita . More power to you.”

On Wednesday, Ankita had celebrated the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The apex court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his death.



Ankita shared a picture of ‘Lady Justice’ and wrote on Twitter, “Justice is the truth in action. Truth wins .... #1ststeptossrjustice.” Sushant’s sisters, Shweta Singh Kirti and Meetu Singh, also welcomed the SC verdict.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan set to resume KBC shoot after recovering from Covid-19, says ‘maximum safety precautions’ will be taken

Sushant was Ankita’s ex-boyfriend. They dated for many years before breaking up in 2016. They starred together in hit television soap Pavitra Rishta. Last week, she shared a video on Instagram, in which she said, “The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant. CBI for SSR.” She was seen holding a placard with ‘Justice for Sushant #CBI for SSR’ written on it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 booked for theft of NRI’s passport and extortion of ₹1.5 lakh
Aug 20, 2020 22:38 IST
The Crown season 4 teaser: Princess Diana makes first appearance
Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Three held for arranging gambling parties in Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2020 22:36 IST
Trump, Iraqi leader discuss IS, US troops and Iran
Aug 20, 2020 22:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.