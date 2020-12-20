Ankita Lokhande kisses boyfriend Vicky Jain at birthday bash, grooves to Garmi with BFF Rashami Desai. See inside pics, video

Ankita Lokhande celebrated her 36th birthday on Saturday and partied with boyfriend Vicky Jain and few other friends, including Rashami Desai. The Pavitra Rishta actor has shared a video from the cake-cutting ceremony, which was followed by a dance party.

Ankita decked up in a short golden dress with a plunging neckline for the party. The video showed her cutting her birthday cake with her mother on her right and boyfriend Vicky Jain on her left. Soon after, they started grooving to party music and Ankita was seen giving Vicky a kiss.

Ankita Lokhande at her birthday party.

Actor Rashami Desai also shared a few candid videos from the party on Instagram Stories. The videos showed Rashami and Ankita pouting for the camera while grooving to the song Garmi from Street Dancer 3D. The two continued to mouth the lyrics while dancing, and Ankita even pulled boyfriend Vicky towards as she sang along.

Ankita Lokhande with Rashami Desai and Vicky Jain at her birthday party.

Ankita had earlier shared a glimpse of another birthday celebration, probably at midnight. She was in a short blue and red floral dress and cut her birthday cake, surrounded by Vicky and few friends. A video showed her feeding the first piece of cake to Vicky.

She also shared pictures of herself posing with her three cakes and making a wish. “Wishes and dreams,” she wrote in the caption. Late actor boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti commented to the post, “Happy Birthday beautiful,” along with a heart emoji.

Ankita had recently paid a dance tribute to Sushant at the Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. The two had played the lead couple on the TV show Pavitra Rishta and were in a relationship until 2016.

