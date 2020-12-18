Ankita Lokhande, Pavitra Rishta team’s heartfelt tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Aapka, hamara pavitra nahin amar rishta hai’

Actor Ankita Lokhande and the team of Pavitra Rishta paid a musical tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput at Zee Rishtey Awards 2020. In a short video which has been shared online, Ankita said she had never imagined she would ever be talking about the late actor in this manner.

As the video opened, dancers showcased what Mumbai, the city of dreams, means to many youngsters who come to this city to try their luck. One such lad was Sushant, the voiceover said. Soon, we saw Ankita and her partner dance to different Hindi film songs, remembering Sushant. Dressed in her Pavitra Rishta avatar, Ankita danced to the song Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya, which was followed by the theme song of the hit TV serial, which had starred the two.

Soon, veteran Marathi and Hindi film actor Usha Nadkarni, who played his mother Savita Deshmukh in the serial, appeared onstage and gave a heartfelt tribute. As she spoke, the veteran actor fought back tears: ‘On screen mera Manav shant aur susheel tha. Off screen, badmash aur natkhat. Pehle pehle usne mere saath bahot masti ki, mujhe bahot gussa aata tha. Lekin baad mein, main bhi uske saath masti karne lagi. Aaj bhi mere dil mein mera Manav basta hai. Sahi mayene mein, yeh hamara pavitra rishta tha (On screen, my Manav {Sushant’s character’s name} was gentle but off screen, he was naughty. Initially, I would get annoyed but later on, I too started having fun. Even now, Manav lives in my heart, this was indeed our sacred bond).

Ankita was later seen on stage saying: Aaj har dil shant hai, kyunki har dil mein Sushant hai. Kabhi socha nahin tha, woh joh har dum chand taaron ki baatein karta tha, woh ek din, khud chand taaron se baat karne chalaa jayega. Kabhi socha nahin tha, ki jisse dekh kar auron ne sapne dekhna seekha, ek dinn usse dekh paana sapna bann jayega. Sushant, aaj aap ko yaad kar raha hai, aap ke kutumb ka har rishta, kyunki aap ka aur hamara pavitra rishta nahin, amar rishta hai. Maine kabhi nahin socha tha ki yeh dinn aayega, aur main yeh sab bolungi. We miss you Sushant, we miss you. Thank you (I had never thought that the guy who spoke of the stars, would one day join them. I had never imagined that the one who taught others to dream, it would become a dream to see him. Sushant, the entire team is remembering you as our relationship is not just sacred, but immortal. I had never imagined that one day I would be saying all this.)

By then end of it, Ankita could barely hold back her tears. Sushant died on June 14, taking the entire nation by shock. He was 34.

Zee Rishtey Awards 2020 will air on December 27 on Zee TV.

