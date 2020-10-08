Ankita Lokhande shares family pics, pens emotional note as dad returns from hospital: ‘I promise to take care of you unconditionally’

Actor Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures of her family including mother Vandana Phadnis and brother Arpan Lokhande after her father Shashikant Lokhande returned from hospital. He has been unwell and in hospital for a while, as had been evident from her many posts in the past few days.

Sharing the pictures, Ankita wrote: “Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health..I promise to take take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family. Thanku everyone for prayers and love #parentsarepriority #familycomesfirst @skl644494 @vandanaphadnislokhande.”

The post saw many of her industry friends and her former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister react to it. Shweta Singh Kirti dropped heart emojis and so did former Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta. The first picture shows senior Lokhande standing with his celebrity daughter.

On Daughter’s Day, she posted a picture with her dad from the hospital and wrote: “I don’t know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa. I’m what I’m all because of u Thanku so much for everything . I’m very very proud to be ur daughter me and arpan are very lucky to hv parents like u . Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa I love u to the moon and back Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world Parents are priceless.”

Ankita has not revealed the reason for his hospitalisation but has been routinely sharing posts on her father.

The Pavitra Rishta actor has been in news since the tragic death of Sushant. Through her various posts, she has been supporting Sushant’s family’s version of the reasons that led to his death. In the process, she has actively taken part in the various digital campaigns that Sushant’s sister Shweta has been running online including Flag4SSR, Plants4SSR and global prayer of SSR to name a few.

