Ankita Lokhande shares pic of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mom: ‘Believe you both are together’

Actor Ankita Lokhande has shared a picture of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother, and has written that she believes they are together now. Sushant and Ankita were in a relationship for six years before they broke up in 2016. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

Sharing a picture of herself holding a framed photograph of Sushant’s mom, the Manikranika actor wrote in her caption, “Believe you both are together #WarriorsForSSR,” and added a heart emoji. Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and niece Mallika Singh were among the first to comment. Shweta wrote, “Yes they are... Luv u baby... stay strong.... we hav to fight till we find justice.”

Sushant’s niece Mallika Singh also commented, “He always missed nani ji so much. I believe so too.” Actor Karanvir Bohra wrote, “Om Namah Shivay.”

Sushant is said to have been very close to his mother. After losing her at an early age, he often remembered her through his social media posts. Sushant’s last Instagram post, just days ahead of his death, was also about his mother. “Blurred past evaporating from teardrops Unending dreams carving an arc of smile And a fleeting life, negotiating between the two #maa,” he had written alongside a collage of their pictures.

Sushant’s case was recently transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a growing demand for CBI probe was backed by Sushant’s family as well as the Bihar government.

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik were questioned by the Enforcement Dicrectorate on Friday. They have been accused of abetting Sushant’s suicide, among other allegations, by Sushant’s family.

